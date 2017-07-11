Look who just joined the ranks of former Obama-ites with book deals: Valerie Jarrett, who was a key adviser to President Barack Obama, has reached a deal with publishing house Viking for a tome due out in 2019.

A Viking spokeswoman declined to say how much the deal was worth.

The book, according to the publisher, will be part memoir, with Jarrett recounting her story as a high-powered Chicago executive who became Obama’s longest-serving aide and established a relationship as the first couple’s most-trusted confidante, and part handbook for “being a good citizen in the 21st century.” Over Obama’s two terms, she oversaw what was then called the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs and chaired the White House Council on Women and Girls.

“I don’t want to just tell my story — I want to share the experiences, life lessons, and values that have shaped who I am and my ideas for the future,” Jarrett said in a statement.

Obama alums have been busy pounding their keyboards: former deputy chief of staff Alyssa Mastromonaco published an account of her White House tenure, titled “Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? And Other Questions You Should Have Answers to When You Work in the White House,” this year. Upcoming projects include former presidential speechwriter David Litt’s “Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Changey White House Years” for HarperCollins and former aide Pat Cunnane’s “West Winging It: An Unpresidential Memoir” from Gallery Books. Former stenographer Rebecca Dorey-Stein reportedly got a seven-figure, two-book deal for “From the Corner of the Oval,” which has been optioned by Universal Pictures.

Make room on the bookshelf — former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power is penning “The Education of an Idealist” for HarperCollins. And former White House social secretary Jeremy Bernard is co-authoring a book on civility, titled “Treating People Well,” with Lea Berman, the social secretary for George W. Bush. The pair have a deal with Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Oh, and who could forget the boss, who, probably appropriately, got the mother of all book deals — Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are working on their own books in a joint deal with Penguin that is reportedly worth $65 million.