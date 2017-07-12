

Kid Rock, left, and Rep. Paul D. Ryan at Oakland University Athletic Center on Oct. 8, 2012, in Rochester, Mich. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Is this a sincere political launch or an elaborate marketing ploy (or can we even tell the difference anymore?): Kid Rock, born Robert Ritchie, on Wednesday debuted the website kidrockforsenate.com.

The site has a nifty, convincing-looking campaign logo that reads “Kid Rock ’18 for U.S. Senate,” alongside a photo of the singer looking … well, not exactly senatorial, but serious, at least, and sitting in what could pass for a Senate office. But it’s curiously devoid of any of the typical features of a campaign website, such as platforms, endorsements or a biography. Instead, the site seems to be a platform for selling campaign merchandise and his music. The FAQ is all about ordering the goods rather than swaying voters.

And the singer does not appear to have registered a candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Still, he insisted that it’s genuine.

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real,” he tweeted. “The answer is an absolute YES”

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

A moment later, he Twitter-teased: “Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future”

Kid Rock is a Republican and a supporter of President Trump, and Republicans have been eyeing the Senate seat held by Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), who is up for reelection in 2018.