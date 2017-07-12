

Tamron Hall speaks at the 2017 Essence Festival. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 Essence Festival )

Months after hastily taking her leave from NBC as the network planned to bump her hour on the “Today” show to make room for former Fox News-er Megyn Kelly, Tamron Hall is getting back in the daytime-TV game.

Hall is reportedly working on a talk show in partnership with Weinstein TV that will feature news, current events, celeb interviews and human interest stories, according to a news release. The show, which will be taped in front of a live audience, is not yet named — and it’s unclear where it will air, because the production company didn’t say whether any networks planned to pick up the show.

In addition to (wo)manning the host chair, Hall is set to executive-produce, and former NBC exec Barry Wallach is consulting.

Hall’s departure from “Today” wasn’t without controversy, and Team Tamron was vocal. The National Association of Black Journalists accused network brass of “whitewashing” by replacing Hall and co-host Al Roker with Kelly.