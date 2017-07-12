

From left, Emin Agalarov, Donald Trump and Aras Agalarov hold a news conference on the Miss Universe Pageant in 2013. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS via Getty Images)

Fancy living like a Russian plutocrat with ties to President Trump? Who among us hasn’t?

For just under $7 million, your caviar dreams can come true. Aras Agalarov, who is sometimes described as the “Donald Trump of Russia” is unloading his Alpine, N.J., estate, according to Realtor.com. Agalarov, of course, is the father of the Russian pop star Emin and exactly one-half of what our colleagues are calling the “father-and-son business team (that) offered dirt on Hillary Clinton to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.”

The real estate listing for the 7-bedroom, 10-bath spread describes it as a “one of a kind French manor” — who knew French aristocracy enjoyed built-in aquariums?

The furniture conveys, though potential buyers might want to sweep for bugs.