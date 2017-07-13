

Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The ESPYs are all about celebrating the biggest and boldest names in sports — but at Wednesday’s award show, it was former first lady Michelle Obama who took home the prize for loudest applause of the night.

The audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles rose to a standing ovation when Obama took the stage to posthumously present Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

Obama gave a heartfelt speech praising Shriver’s lifelong work on behalf of people with disabilities.

“I am here tonight to honor a remarkable woman, a woman who believed that everyone has something to contribute and everyone deserves the chance to push themselves, to find out what they’re made of, and to compete and win,” Obama told the crowd. “Through her passionate service, she made the world more welcoming and fair.”

Shriver, who died in 2009, was inspired by her sister Rosemary, who was born with intellectual disabilities but loved to play sports with her athletic siblings. In 1962, Shriver created Camp Shriver, a day camp for children with intellectual disabilities hosted in her family’s back yard. Six years later, her effort evolved into the first International Special Olympics Games in Chicago.

The former first lady, clad in a striking black dress, was joined onstage by eight Special Olympics athletes as well as Shriver’s son Tim Shriver, who accepted the award on his mother’s behalf.

“Once a great first lady, still a great first lady,” he said of Obama, and the crowd cheered its approval. He added that his mother would have been touched by Obama’s presence at the ceremony: “She would have been so honored that you are here for her tonight, as we all are.”