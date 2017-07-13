As the boss was wheels up for Paris, where he was set to celebrate Bastille Day with French President Emmanuel Macron, some White House aides celebrated the bleu, blanc et rouge a little closer to home, joining the champagne-swilling crowd at the French ambassador’s residence Wednesday night.
Press secretary Sean Spicer, accompanied by his wife, Rebecca Miller Spicer, and counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George Conway, had a rare night out in social Washington (did we mention the boss was out of town?) at the Bastille Day party hosted by French Ambassador Gérard Araud. Also spotted at the swanky Kalorama soiree? Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hilary Geary Ross, and NBC anchor Andrea Mitchell.