

Former presidents George W. Bush, left, and Bill Clinton share a laugh at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas in 2015. (Mike Stone/Reuters)

They never once spoke President Trump’s name. But as former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush discussed the highs and lows of the nation’s highest office during a joint appearance in Dallas, there were a few comments that certainly appeared to be thinly-veiled references to the current commander in chief.

The duo, who have appeared together numerous times over the years and often speak of their affinity and respect for one another, addressed a crowd of about 300 at a graduation ceremony for the Presidential Leadership Scholars program at the George W. Bush Presidential Library on Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

They talked about their friendship and common ground — “He was humble in victory, which is very important in dealing with other people,” Bush said of his predecessor in the White House, adding that he sometimes turned to Clinton for advice during his term.

Both men emphasized the importance of humility in the presidential role — a quality that the current president, who often publicly boasts of his triumphs and belittles his opponents, isn’t exactly known for. “I think the most important thing is to be humble, to listen, to realize everybody’s got a story,” Clinton said.

Then the 42nd president issued a bit of general advice — and perhaps something of a warning:

“If you want to be president, realize it’s about the people, not about you,” Clinton said, gesturing emphatically toward the audience. “And when it’s over — and that’s what a lot of these people who are real arrogant in office, they forget, time passes, and it passes more quickly than you know — you want to be able to say ‘people were better off when I quit, kids had a better future, things were coming together.’ You don’t want to say, ‘God, look at all the people I beat.’ ”