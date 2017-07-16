

Sergey Kislyak is Russia’s ambassador to the United States. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador who no one ever seems to remember meeting with, dining with friends at 701, a power-dining spot just a few blocks away from the Trump hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, on Friday night?

Kislyak’s contacts with members of the Trump administration is part of the scandal engulfing the White House, seemed in good spirits, according to our tipster, as he broke bread with three other men. The party (the men wore suits and no ties) seemed jovial and went on for several hours.

Kislyak, who has been Moscow’s man in Washington since 2008, is expected to depart the post this summer.