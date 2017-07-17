

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista Gingrich. (Michael Reynolds/European Pressphoto Agency)

Here’s an idea for a drinking game to go along with the Senate hearing on Callista Gingrich’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the Vatican: Two shots if anyone utters the word “affair.”

Gingrich, wife of former House speaker Newt Gingrich, is President Trump’s pick to be the U.S.’s woman at the Holy See, and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee considers her nomination Tuesday. Her bona fides include years singing in the choir of the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington and helping to convert her husband to Catholicism.

While Calista Gingrich is well-liked in official Washington, her selection for the post did raise a few eyebrows — after all, her relationship with the Republican leader was the proximate cause of the demise of Newt Gingrich’s second marriage. His second ex-wife, Marianne, said in 2012 as Newt Gingrich was seeking the GOP presidential nomination that he had carried on a six-year affair with then-Callista Bisek, a congressional aide. Newt sought an “open marriage” so he could have both a mistress and a wife, Marianne said.