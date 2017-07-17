

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his family, holds his hand over his heart as he watches an honor guard carry a coffin with the body of his son, Beau Biden, on June 6, 2015. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

We’re giving this one an expected-need-for-tissues rating of 10: Former vice president Joe Biden is slated to bare all in an interview with Oprah Winfrey ahead of his tour supporting his upcoming book, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”

The book, according to publisher Flatiron Books, will chronicle the former veep’s struggle to balance politics and family as his son, Beau, suffered from brain cancer and he considered whether to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016. The title comes from something Beau said to his father before his death in 2015 at 46. “Promise me, Dad. Give me your word that no matter what happens, you’re going to be all right,” Beau Biden told his father, according to the New York Times.

The Oprah sit-down is set for Nov. 12, to be followed by a 19-city tour that’s being billed less as a traditional book tour than something that alllmost sounds like something an aspiring presidential candidate would launch — the publisher says the American Promise tour will feature a “series of conversations” about politics and Biden’s family’s tragedy.