

David and Lauren Liess. (Christian Liess/Courtesy of the Liess family)

It’s a big moment in the life of celebrated Northern Virginia decorator and designer Lauren Liess: This month, the local style icon will star alongside her husband, David Liess, in the pilot episode of a new HGTV series, “Best House on the Block.” (And next month, the couple will welcome their fifth child.)

“Things are a bit crazy,” Liess says with a laugh, “but it’s all good.”

For years, Liess has made her mark on homes in the DMV and across the country with her signature blend of contemporary style and rustic, nature-inspired decor. Her blog, Pure Style Home, and her book “Habitat: The Field Guide to Decorating” have earned her a devout fan base, with more than 50,000 followers regularly scrolling through her eye-catching Instagram feed. So it’s not so surprising that her work recently caught the attention of a production company interested in launching a new design show — and the result will air July 30 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV.

[Lauren Liess shares her natural decorating wisdom]

Don’t worry, it’s not another house-flipping show — instead, “Best House on the Block” will showcase the transformation of D.C.-area cookie-cutter homes into unique spaces that are both beautiful and functional, according to HGTV. Each episode will feature one project, Liess says, including design, renovation and decorating.

“What we’re focusing on is taking generic, typical houses and making them really special, really custom, really tailored to the family,” Liess says. “So we met with the clients, talked with them about their needs, how the house was functioning, and the main goal was to get them what they needed functionally — but to bring in their style mixed with my aesthetic, which is more natural and relaxed and collected.”

Lauren Liess (Helen Norman/Courtesy of Lauren Liess)

[Designer Lauren Liess’s five favorite entertaining essentials at Pottery Barn]

It all happens on a rather speedy timeline: “We had one month,” she says of the pilot, which was filmed in April. “It was really fast, it was crazy, but it was really fun.”

As for whether the show will take off — that depends how many people tune in. If the pilot is deemed successful, the series will be picked up for a full season. But no matter the outcome, Liess says, she and David were thrilled by the experience.

“We went on an adventure,” she says. “Whatever happens is what it is, but it was fun and we’re glad we did it!”