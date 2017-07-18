

Meridian International Center president Stuart Holliday presents White House social secretary Rickie Niceta with a scarf. (Ralph Alswang)

The thing about a Washington social secretary is that they are rarely the center of attention at a party — you’ll typically find a member of this rare species deliberately fading into the background, double-checking a seating chart or eyeing the chardonnay reserves. So the reception Monday night at the elegant Meridian International Center for the city’s partiers in chief was a festive anomaly.

The aberration wasn’t lost on the guest of honor, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, who was informally inducted into the even less formal club of her peers (they don’t have regular meetings or anything, but they’ve been known to share tips, guest lists and war stories). “It’s nice to be at a party I didn’t have to plan,” she told the crowd, which included social secretaries from 50 embassies, State Department types and some of her predecessors at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

As she toasted the international and bipartisan throng, Niceta — who is known in Washington social circles from her more than two decades with caterer and event planner Design Cuisine — proved to be as gracious as her boss is publicly pugnacious. “Beyond the politics and partisanship this town is known for, each of us brings to work the incredible dedication to serve,” she said. “I would love to build bonds that will allow us to bring more of the people we serve together in beautiful settings like here at Meridian.”

Among those applauding were former social secretaries Ann Stock and Capricia Marshall (under Bill Clinton), Amy Zantziger (under George W. Bush), and Bess Abell (Lyndon Johnson); first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Lindsay Reynolds; and former deputy protocol chief Natalie Jones.

Meridian president Stuart Holliday greeted the guests as the “unsung heroes” of diplomacy. He likened their work to a decidedly unsexy but crucial bit of architecture. “People think of diplomacy as engagement and dialogue and occasional disagreement — but that is built on a foundation of relationships and trust,” he said. “The work of the social secretary is the cornerstone of the foundation.”

And another way Niceta distinguished herself from her usually off-the-cuff boss: Presented with a Meridian-themed scarf, she initially demurred before draping it around her neck, and protested, “I’ll have to turn it in to Ethics first.”