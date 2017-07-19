It’s been more than two years since the news that Natalie Portman would play everyone’s favorite pop culture icon/Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the film “On the Basis of Sex” — and now there’s a casting switcheroo. The “Black Swan” star has been replaced with Felicity Jones, who’s hot off a lead role in “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue One.”
The film now also has a director — Mimi Leder, whose credits include “The Leftovers” — and a shooting schedule (filming begins in Montreal in September), according to Deadline, so it seems like the project is a go. As previously announced, the film will focus on how the woman who became known as the Notorious RBG struggled in a male-dominated profession.