

Randy Newman performs in Los Angeles in February. (Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP)

Satirical songwriter Randy Newman has always been quick to skewer the pompous and the powerful — so he couldn’t resist the opportunity to write a decidedly less-than-flattering musical takedown of President Trump.

But that song won’t see the light of day, Newman said in an interview with Vulture, and it isn’t included on the septuagenarian singer’s forthcoming studio album, “Dark Matter.”

Why the self-edit? “The language was too vulgar,” Newman said. “It felt too easy.”

Indeed, the song’s lyrics aren’t quite printable in a family newspaper — suffice it to say that they involve boasting about the size of a particular element of the male anatomy. (“Isn’t that a wonderful sight?” the song goes. “Run to the village, to town, to the countryside, tell the people what you’ve seen here tonight.”)

Cathartic, maybe — but, ultimately, not very constructive, Newman decided.

“I just didn’t want to add to the problem of how ugly the conversation we’re all having is, so I didn’t put it out,” he explained.

Despite his penchant for cultural commentary, Newman insists that the timing of the album — his first in nine years — wasn’t prompted by current political events. “It’s just now was the time,” he said simply.

The new record also features the previously released “Putin,” a biting ode to the Russian president. But Newman seems to have a tinge of regret about that tune, too.

“The funny thing was that the song I ended up writing wasn’t even that hard on him, despite the fact he’s a terrible person,” Newman said.