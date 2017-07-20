

Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. listens to a question during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election on May 8. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

A boomlet in Russian lit? Days after reports that former FBI director James B. Comey is penning a book, we hear that former director of national intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. is, too.

Clapper’s project sounds like an effort to have the last word, including about his conflict with President Trump (a quick recap: Trump says Clapper exonerated him of collusion with Moscow; Clapper said ‘nope’). Per the AP, the tome is expected in 2018 and will cover Clapper’s career in intel, including the killing of Osama bin Laden, leakage by Edward Snowden, and alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

No word on Clapper’s paycheck for the book (classified?) from publisher Viking Books.