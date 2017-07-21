Hey isn’t that … Arnold Schwarzenegger, getting his cardio on at the Fairmont Hotel’s Balance Gym?
Onlookers say the former California governor and host of the “Celebrity Apprentice” arrived at the gym, located in the basement of the swanky Foggy Bottom hotel, around 8 a.m on Friday. Schwarzenegger donned a gray T-shirt and pant set for his stationary bike sweat sesh and stretches.
Fellow gym-goers say the former bodybuilder was very friendly, posed for fan photos, and appeared to be in great shape (no surprise there).