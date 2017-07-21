

“Arrested Development,” 2004. Clockwise from front): Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter. (REUTERS)

Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for comedians. Practically every late-night sketch mocks the president, and “SNL’s” relentless political satire this season resulted in its highest ratings in years.

Now the creators of “Arrested Development,” a show that’s been on hiatus since its fourth season ended in 2013, want their chance to cash in on the Trump bump.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, lead actor Jason Bateman divulged that the fifth season, set to premiere in 2018, will capitalize on the parallels between the Trumps and the show’s central family, the Bluths. Although the Bluth clan was initially based on the Bush family, the Internet has been pointing out their strong resemblance to the Trumps.

Like the Trumps, the Bluths are a wealthy family who made their fortune in land development and personal branding. Politico reporter Dan Diamond tweeted a slew of comparisons in March between Trump’s health care overhaul attempt, and the episode titled “The One Where They Build a House” (S. 2, E. 2). In that episode, Gob Bluth (who some have said embodies Donald Trump Jr.) makes a far-fetched promise to construct a home in two weeks, and chaos inevitably follows. Heck, “Arrested Development” was even spoofing the wall before the wall was a thing: In the fourth season, two Bluths concoct a plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, to “keep Mexicans out of America.”

“None of that is lost on Mitch Hurwitz. He’s aware of all of that stuff,” Bateman said of “Arrested Development’s” creator in the Daily Beast article.

And Hurwitz is making no attempt to be subtle about the inspiration behind the show’s upcoming season. In a statement released by Netflix, Hurwitz jokingly added the Trump family while listing his characters, saying, “I am so grateful to them … for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”