

A sketch of the Manhattan skyline, featuring Trump Tower in the center and created and signed by the president in 2005, is up for auction. (Nate D. Sanders Auctions)

Given President Trump’s healthy ego, is it surprising that in his mind, Trump Tower dominates the Manhattan skyline?

A rare sketch made by the future president in 2005 for a charity auction is hitting the market again — and let’s just say that even if his approval ratings are at abysmal lows, Trump might still want to stick to his day job instead of pursuing art. The sketch features the outlines of other buildings, all boxy and anonymous-looking, with Trump Tower at the center, its stepped-design facade portrayed with lines. The building is the largest in the image (though in real life, it is the 64th-tallest skyscraper in New York).

And, in a particularly Trumpian flourish, the artist signed the work with a gold marker.

The sketch, owned by an anonymous seller, is set to be auctioned Thursday by Los Angeles-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions, with bidding set to start at $9,000.

According to the auction house, the drawing was done for a fundraiser sponsored by the print and mail company Pitney Bowes, in which public figures and celebrities (including Trump, Sens. John McCain and Joe Lieberman, Ben Affleck, Charlize Theron, Joe Torre and Jennifer Garner) contributed artworks, which were auctioned to raise money for literacy programs.