Hey, isn’t that… Josh Gad, best known as the voice of Olaf the snowman in Disney’s “Frozen” and assorted spin-offs, brunching with his family on Sunday at Cafe Bonaparte?
The air in Washington was muggy, but the actor (black baseball cap and T-shirt), stayed cool, a spy tells us. Burger, omelet, and crepes for the table. No word on what brought Gad to town, but here’s a Washington-ish connection: He’s playing attorney Sam Friedman in the upcoming film “Marshall” about the late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.