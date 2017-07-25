Hey, isn’t that … first daughter/White House adviser Ivanka Trump having dinner at Rasika in Penn Quarter on Monday night?
She dined at the sleek Indian restaurant with a female pal, a spy says — possibly because her husband and fellow White House aide, Jared Kushner, was having kind of a busy day what with testifying before Congress about meetings with Russians and all. Trump, who looked fresh from the office in a dress and heels, has been keeping a slightly lower profile than usual, particularly during last week’s White House-declared “Made in America Week,” where she was notably absent from photo ops.