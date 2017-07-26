Trump leaves Marine One after arriving at the White House Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Trump hasn’t exactly attracted many fans in Hollywood. And in the wake of his announcement Wednesday that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military in any capacity, he is facing a fresh wave of scathing criticism from a slew of celebrities who swiftly shared their outrage with vast audiences online.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump declared on Twitter. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

A growing list of high-profile stars — several of them members of the LGBT community, including actors George Takei, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, trans actress Laverne Cox and MSNBC host Janet Mock — took to social media to denounce Trump’s statement.

Mock, a prominent trans activist and author, fired off a Twitter thread assailing Trump’s announcement as “trolling at its finest,” noting that Trump himself has never served in the military.

“There are many ways to serve our communities/countries,” she tweeted to her 143,000 followers. “Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump.”

Kim Kardashian retweeted a message from Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, reaffirming support for the transgender community. Pop star Miley Cyrus shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing “I am heart broken today … please don’t erase our progress!” Several celebrities — including Caitlyn Jenner, who voted for Trump and says she has met with members of his administration about LGBT issues — made a point to share one of Trump’s previous tweets wherein he promised the LGBT community: “I will fight for you.”

As the news spread across social media, the celebrity backlash continued to grow:

