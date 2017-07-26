

Trump leaves Marine One after arriving at the White House Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Trump hasn’t exactly attracted many fans in Hollywood. And in the wake of his announcement Wednesday that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military in any capacity, he is facing a fresh wave of scathing criticism from a slew of celebrities who swiftly shared their outrage with vast audiences online.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump declared on Twitter. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

A growing list of high-profile stars — several of them members of the LGBT community, including actors George Takei, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, trans actress Laverne Cox and MSNBC host Janet Mock — took to social media to denounce Trump’s statement.

Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/W8bCub1hMq — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 26, 2017

History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8R4jVOIYmd — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Mock, a prominent trans activist and author, fired off a Twitter thread assailing Trump’s announcement as “trolling at its finest,” noting that Trump himself has never served in the military.

“There are many ways to serve our communities/countries,” she tweeted to her 143,000 followers. “Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump.”

Trolling at its finest from a man who's never served & shown up the way trans servicefolk have & are https://t.co/r8f6vW2N4J — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

Kim Kardashian retweeted a message from Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, reaffirming support for the transgender community. Pop star Miley Cyrus shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing “I am heart broken today … please don’t erase our progress!” Several celebrities — including Caitlyn Jenner, who voted for Trump and says she has met with members of his administration about LGBT issues — made a point to share one of Trump’s previous tweets wherein he promised the LGBT community: “I will fight for you.”

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

As the news spread across social media, the celebrity backlash continued to grow:

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

To all the trans folks currently serving in the military thank you for your service. I am sorry your "commander in chief" doesn't value it. — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017

Hey trans teens: this man does not represent the overwhelming love, support and pride waiting for you when you step out into the world. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 26, 2017

I hope deep down Trump voters realize the increasing amount of psychological & perhaps even physical damage they've done to fellow Americans — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 26, 2017

Don't judge Ivanka until you've walked a mile in her discontinued heels and done nothing to help support the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/fF2A0lsdvC — Chelsea (@Chelseashow) July 26, 2017

Certainly every person currently serving in our armed forces exemplifies these qualities. Thank you LGBT of the military, Air Force & Navy. https://t.co/DjifxI3dDc — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

Well, at least Trump isn't announcing major policy change on twitter. Oh, wait… pic.twitter.com/48SV7QQ8aL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2017

Wow. That's up there with one of the worst things you've ever said. And coming from you that's impressive. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) July 26, 2017

I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what. #ProtectTransTroops — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 26, 2017

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

As trans women and men We have never asked for anything other than to live our life as our authentic self this hate has to stop! — candis cayne (@candiscayne) July 26, 2017

Important to remember:

No LGBT people participated in the trump/Russia/treason to steal the White House. https://t.co/RNTYW3CD7F — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) July 26, 2017

Guess the "T" is silent? https://t.co/LTGUYJ6rxw — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person is braver than Donald Trump — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 26, 2017

