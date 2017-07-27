

Actress Laura Linney. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Shakespeare Theatre Company’s annual gala, slated for Oct. 15, just got a little starrier: Actress Laura Linney will receive the William Shakespeare Award for Classical Theatre at the black-tie event.

In addition to credits on TV shows such as Netflix’s “Ozark” and film roles, Linney has serious stage chops — she recently appeared in the Broadway revival of “The Little Foxes,” alternating the lead role with “Sex and the City” alum Cynthia Nixon.

And she’s got a tie to the Washington institution, the theater notes, having trained at Juilliard under current artistic director Michael Kahn, who plans to step down in 2019. Picking up what’s known as the Shakespeare Theatre’s Will Award puts her in not-too-shabby company. Other actors with that particular bit of hardware on their mantles include Ian McKellen, Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Irons, Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes.