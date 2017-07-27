

A truck parked near Constitution Hall is part of filming for the upcoming movie “The Papers.” (Photo by Mark Wilkins.)

Notice more vintage cars around the city than usual? That’s no car-collectors’ convention. It’s a fleet of camera-ready vehicles brought in for street scenes being filmed for the Steven Spielberg movie about The Washington Post’s handling of the Pentagon Papers, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

Sorry would-be gawkers, but we hear none of the stars will be part of the shoot, which began Thursday afternoon near DAR Constitution Hall. A casting notice had gone out looking for people with pre-1971 cars. “Classic 60’s and 70’s style, no flashy metallic paint jobs, NO REDS OR OVERLY BRIGHT COLORS,” the notice from Central Casting read.

Spotted near the shoot: a hulking, bulky gray truck emblazoned with The Washington Post logo.

Some scenes for the movie, which was initially titled “The Post” but now goes by “The Papers,” were shot near White Plains, N.Y., where an old AT&T building appeared to be standing in for the now-demolished Post headquarters of the era. Earlier this week, the crew appeared to have re-created Washington streets lined with vintage cars along a block in Brooklyn.

Hanks (who plays Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee), Steep (Publisher Katharine Graham) and Spielberg visited The Post’s new offices in May to do research for the film, which is set for release in December.