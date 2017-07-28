

Left: Mario Cantone in New York City in 2014. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images) Right: Anthony Scaramucci, incoming White House communications director, at the White House this month. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

For every political action, there is an equal and opposite “Saturday Night Live” reaction. Last season, nothing, and no one, was safe from SNL’s wrath, and each time the White House cast of characters changed, fans would jump in to speculate on which comedian would spoof the newcomer on the show.

Former press secretary Sean Spicer’s recent departure from his White House position meant the death of Melissa McCarthy’s famous Spicey impression. Now, Anthony Scaramucci’s appointment as White House communications director means there’s a new role to fill.

Although a few names have been tossed around as to who should portray “the Mooch” on SNL, Ben Stiller seemed to be the fan favorite (the funnyman had a short stint on SNL in 1989). Another name has been rising through the ranks today, however: Mario Cantone, aka Charlotte’s gbff Anthony Marentino on “Sex and the City.”

Cantone nailed his depiction of Scaramucci on Comedy Central’s “The President Show” Thursday night. Cantone not only looks the part, but he accurately poked fun at Scaramucci’s potty mouth and love of Italian expressions by quoting a fictional obscene quip from his mother.

If SNL wants him, Cantone’s in. “Of course I’d do it,” Cantone told Variety. “It would be a very big deal for me and a lot of fun.”