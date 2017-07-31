

DJ Neekola spins tunes. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)

Who throws a raging party on a Sunday night? The restaurant industry, that’s who — the folks who toil in the city’s best kitchens traded their chef’s coats for their black-tie best and cut plenty loose at the 35th annual RAMMY Awards Gala, a.k.a. Washington’s Oscars of food.

The evening, put on by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, kicked off with a reception and awards ceremony honoring the industry’s top talents (Tarver King of Patowmack Farm took home chef-of-the-year honors, pretty much the equivalent of the best-picture Oscar). Then it was on to dinner, obviously, which featured food from the embassies of Chile and Peru. But the restaurant folk and the foodies who love them soon put down the plates and turned the evening into a wild dance party, complete with a makeshift limbo setup, that lasted into the wee hours.



Roquois raises her hands to celebrate making it under the limbo line on the dance floor at the RAMMY Awards Gala. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



John Taylor and Russ Schubert pose for a photo. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



An impromptu limbo dance-off on the dance floor. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)



Zoe Dauth and Nick Beck pose for a photo on the dance floor. (Erin Schaff for The Washington Post)