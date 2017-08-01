

Barbara Bush, left, and her sister Jenna Bush Hager, daughters of former president George W. Bush, participate in a panel discussion at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York on Sept. 22, 2010. (Chip East/Reuters)

The twin daughters of former president George W. Bush avoided the spotlight while their granddad and then their dad were in the White House — but now, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush are seeking it out, announcing a tour to promote their upcoming book, “Sisters First.”

The 35-year-old sibs are hitting the road, starting Aug. 18 in Kennebunkport, Maine, where their family has long had a beachfront estate. The roadshow features stops in New York and Washington (Oct. 26), as well as a number of appearances in their home state of Texas, including one at dear old dad’s presidential library in Dallas.

Bush Hager is a correspondent on NBC’s “Today” show, and her sister runs a health-care nonprofit she co-founded.

Their publisher is promising that the tome will offer a “deeply personal tour behind the scenes of their lives, with never-before-told stories about their family, their adventures, their loves and losses, and the special sisterly bond that fulfills them.”