

Mark Cuban, left, as the president of the United States, and Ian Ziering as Fin Shepard, bearing weapons they got from that armory under the White House. (The Global Asylum/Syfy)

From the Department of What Could Have Been: Donald Trump was in talks to play the part of the president in the campy 2015 horror flick “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!,” a role that ultimately went to billionaire and erstwhile political-flirter Mark Cuban.

Trump reportedly landed the role in the Washington-set installation of the over-the-top C-movie franchise after producers’ first choice, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, didn’t sign on, according to the Hollywood Reporter’s peek behind the scenes at how the movies have attracted actors from Fabio to Charo.

[The 7 things we learned about Washington from ‘Sharknado 3’]

But after initially agreeing to the role, Trump stalled, according to the report — because he was thinking at the time about running for president. Per his lawyer: “Donald’s thinking about making a legitimate run for the presidency. … This might not be the best time.”

The part eventually went to Cuban. Trump was not pleased, producers told the Reporter (no wonder; the two men have an ongoing feud), and the response from the litigation-prone future (real) POTUS’s lawyer was predictable: “He basically said, ‘How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We’re going to sue you! We’re going to shut the entire show down!’”

So, alas, the world was spared the pleasures of seeing the commander in chief previewed as a president — albeit a machine-gun-toting leader who tosses a grenade straight into an attacking shark’s jaws. But perhaps it’s time to remember some of Trump’s more notable movie cameos.

According to the Internet Movie Database, Trump has 26 acting credits to his name. Most of them aren’t a big stretch necessitating any method acting: He mostly plays his favorite character, Donald Trump. He’s got range in terms of genre, though — he had a short scene with Hugh Grant in the 2002 rom-com “Two Weeks Notice,” and he briefly appeared in the sexy 1998 drama “54,” a movie about the infamous Manhattan nightclub. He also wasn’t too big for the small screen, turning up on shows including “Sex and the City,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (with ex-wife Marla Maples), and “The Nanny.”