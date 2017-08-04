

Outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer smiles as he departs the White House, Friday, July 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sorry, “Dancing With the Stars” fans, you won’t see Sean Spicer waltzing across your TV screen anytime soon.

The former White House press secretary turned down an offer to join the cast of the show for its 25th season, because of an “overwhelming number of commitments in the fall,” TMZ quoted a source as saying. There was no explanation of what those commitments might entail.

Another theory suggests Spicer could be saving himself from humiliation. “He’s not a good dancer,” the TMZ source said. Perhaps he’s learned from Rick Perry’s mistakes: the now-Energy Secretary was voted off in the second week during his run on the show last year.

[Sean Spicer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’? It could be an even shorter gig than his last one.]