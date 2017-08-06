

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama on Aug. 6, 2016. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Hey, isn’t that … former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, celebrating the ex-prez’s 56th birthday on Friday at the chic West End Indian restaurant Rasika?

The couple, who have a long history of b-day dinners at Washington’s trendier establishments, sat in a private dining room, says a spy. Heels and a dress for her and “smart casual” for him, we’re told.

Earlier in the day, Michelle Obama tweeted a sweet note to her husband along with some throwback photos of their family. “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!”