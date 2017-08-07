Hey isn’t that … Kate Upton, lounging at the Kimpton Glover Park Hotel’s new cocktail garden?
The Sports Illustrated model, who donned a white, summery top, dress shorts and sandals, relaxed with Aperol spritzes in hand Saturday evening, arriving at the Kimpton around 6 p.m. and departing about two hours later. Upton’s family (father and sister) and furry friend (Harley the dog) joined her, according to our spy.
No word on why Upton is in town, but she is no stranger to the DMV. She visited Washington last May and got a tour of the Capitol Building from her uncle, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich).
