White House senior adviser Stephen Miller famously used the adjective “cosmopolitan” to insult CNN’s Jim Acosta during an exchange in the White House briefing room last week, implying that the journalist somehow bore an air of swampy elitism.

But wait, what’s that expression about people in glass houses?

It turns out that Miller calls home a nearly $1 million condo in CityCenter, one of Washington’s poshest addresses and a complex that proudly offers residents an upscale, urbane lifestyle. With high-end international retailers such as Hermès and Gucci on the street level alongside fancy Italian, Asian and French eateries, the building is billed as “the new ideal for sophisticated, modern, urban living.” Also in the marketing materials is the slogan: “You are where you live.”

Which would make Miller … well, pretty cosmopolitan, in a city that is arguably among the most cosmopolitan in the world.

Miller’s luxe lifestyle appears to come partly courtesy of family connections. After graduating from Duke in 2007, he worked on Capitol Hill — first on the House side for then-Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) and later for future attorney general Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) in the Senate.

Miller bought the two-bedroom CityCenter condo in 2014 for $973,000, according to property records. The unit comes with a hefty condo fee of nearly $1,800 a month. At the time, he was a 28-year-old Senate staffer with a $129,000 salary — not too shabby for a public servant. He plopped down a half-million dollars toward the purchase price, according to records. (Neither Miller nor a White House spokeswoman responded to a request for comment.)

The buyer for the property is listed as “Stephen Miller Cordary, Inc.,” a company whose address is the same as that of Cordary Inc., the Los Angeles-based real estate company that his father, Michael Miller, owns. Cordary operates condo complexes called California Villages, and on his congressional financial disclosure forms, Stephen Miller identifies himself as holding an unpaid position of vice president with that company dating to 2010.

The CityCenter condo wasn’t the young political aide’s first luxury (or dare we say cosmopolitan?) abode in Washington. In 2008, when he was a 23-year-old fresh-from-Duke House staffer earning $54,000, he bought a unit in the Metropole, a Logan Circle building that touts itself as a “sleek, urban condo development,” putting about $200,000 down on the $450,000 unit, according to public records.