Their relationship lasted almost a month, which is not bad as far as summer bromances go.

Josh Patten, a comedy writer for “Saturday Night Live,” gained a large social-media following after he launched a project in which he responded to President Trump’s tweets — those often-jarring missives — as if they were texts from a normal friend of his. The one-way relationship, which was sometimes just the silly break we needed but also pointed up the bizarre nature of presidential communications in the Trump era, ended Monday morning.

Patten faux-severed the friendship with a series of tweets-as-texts in response to Trump’s tweet from his first day of vacation.

Hey. — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) August 7, 2017

So…I know you're at work (), but I've been thinking. There's no good way to say this so I'll just say it… — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) August 7, 2017

I feel like sometimes your needs can be overwhelming, and I feel like I don't have the capacity to respond to your needs. And you need… — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) August 7, 2017

someone or something who can provide whatever's missing in your life. And that someone isn't me. And I know it's cliche but, really… — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) August 7, 2017

…it's not you, it's me. And I'm so so sorry I had to do this over text. Good luck. — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) August 7, 2017

Patten began the effort last month, offering mundane replies to the always-tweeting commander in chief.

Proud to unveil my new, incredibly stupid project: Responding To Trump Tweets Like They Were Texts pic.twitter.com/UUz6AY87iQ — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 16, 2017

His responses were often a salve of normalcy to Trump’s rants. When Trump raged about Congress’s failures, Patten offered a suggestion: “maybe a game night would help?” When he called Senate Democrats “quitters” and declared that the health-care bill in the Senate wasn’t dead — despite reports to the contrary, Patten suggested better communication. “hmm maybe try a group email?”

maybe a game night would help? — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) August 3, 2017

hmm maybe try a group email? — Josh Patten (@thejoshpatten) July 29, 2017

Often, Patten’s “texts” were just a fun diversion from the barrage of news. For example, when Trump on Sunday tweeted a heated defense of his administration’s accomplishments, Patten seemed to speak for everyone who just wanted a quiet night: “dude cmon thrones is on.”