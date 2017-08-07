(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Their relationship lasted almost a month, which is not bad as far as summer bromances go.

Josh Patten, a comedy writer for “Saturday Night Live,” gained a large social-media following after he launched a project in which he responded to President Trump’s tweets — those often-jarring missives —  as if they were texts from a normal friend of his. The one-way relationship, which was sometimes just the silly break we needed but also pointed up the bizarre nature of presidential communications in the Trump era, ended Monday morning.

Patten faux-severed the friendship with a series of tweets-as-texts in response to Trump’s tweet from his first day of vacation.

Patten began the effort last month, offering mundane replies to the always-tweeting commander in chief.

 

His responses were often a salve of normalcy to Trump’s rants. When Trump raged about Congress’s failures, Patten offered a suggestion: “maybe a game night would help?” When he called Senate Democrats “quitters” and declared that the health-care bill in the Senate wasn’t dead — despite reports to the contrary, Patten suggested better communication. “hmm maybe try a group email?”

Often, Patten’s “texts” were just a fun diversion from the barrage of news. For example, when Trump on Sunday tweeted a heated defense of his administration’s accomplishments, Patten seemed to speak for everyone who just wanted a quiet night: “dude cmon thrones is on.”