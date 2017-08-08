

Actor Chuck Norris, left, puts his arm around former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee and jokes with a veteran in Tilton, N.H. Norris frequently stumped for Huckabee during his presidential run. (Cheryl Senter/AP)

In the words of 2016 presidential candidate Mike Huckabee: “Chuck Norris doesn’t endorse. He tells America how it’s going to be.”

The “Walker, Texas Ranger” star has become something of a staple in recent elections, throwing his support behind Huckabee in the 2016 presidential race and eventually stumping for Ted Cruz after Huckabee bowed out. And now former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore, who’s running for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s old Senate seat in next week’s primary, is the latest politico to win Norris’s coveted stamp of approval.

Despite Huckabee’s claim, an endorsement from Norris (who really is more meme-famous than anything else nowadays, but that doesn’t seem to matter) didn’t prove enough to help Huckabee or Cruz pull out a win. But it’s worked for Moore in the past.

Norris cited Moore as a “great patriot” who was among those “who are fighting worthy battles in state election arenas at this very moment” back in 2012. Moore went on to win that election for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

“Judge Roy Moore is the real deal: He’s tough, tested and has a spine of steel,” Norris said in a very Chuck Norris-like statement.

Chuck Norris is a fierce defender of life, religious liberty, and our right to keep & bear arms. Thrilled to have his endorsement! #ALSen pic.twitter.com/8rJ0ljwNwE — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) August 8, 2017

(Moore was actually running to regain the position that he was removed from in 2003, after he refused to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments commissioned by him from the Alabama Judicial Building. After being sworn in as chief justice, again, in 2013, Moore was put on probation in 2016 for refusing to recognize a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning same-sex marriage bans. He formally resigned in April after an unsuccessful appeal.)

Moore is running in the Aug. 15 Republican primary against Sen. Luther Strange, who was temporarily appointed to Sessions’s old seat in February after he became attorney general, and Rep. Mo Brooks, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Moore said he’s “thrilled” to have the support of the actor, who’s known for his brawn and manliness. “Chuck Norris is exactly the kind of guy you want on your side,” Moore said in a news release. Time will tell if Norris’s approval will help Moore claim another victory.