Actress Cynthia Nixon is playing coy about her possible political ambitions, which have New Yorkers whispering about her making a run for governor. During a Tuesday morning appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, the woman who is most famous for playing Type-A attorney Miranda on “Sex and the City” declined to make a big announcement. “I cannot,” she said, after host Al Roker pressed her to announce her political intentions on the morning show.

But she sounded like she’s giving it some hard thought. “I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run for a variety of reasons,” Nixon said.

Nixon has used her celebrity to advocate on a variety of causes, including marriage equality and opposing President Trump’s immigration plans. But it looked like education policy might be her biggest platform if she decides to seek office. During her “Today” appearance, Nixon criticized her potential Democratic primary rival, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, for doing little to end disparity in education spending. “The gap in our richest schools and our poorest schools under Gov. Cuomo is wider than it’s been before,” said Nixon, a mother of three children who have attended New York public schools. “And that’s got to stop.”

Manolos-and-cosmos fans aren’t the only ones hoping she’s more than flirting with public office: The Wall Street Journal reported last week that liberal groups have urged her to get into the race.