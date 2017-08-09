

President Donald J. Trump’s childhood home in Queens, NY. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb host)

Looking for a rental home? Now you can stay at Donald Trump’s place.

No, not 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — but Trump’s childhood home in Queens, N.Y., now available on Airbnb.

Trump’s father Fred built the 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath home, dubbed “Jamaica Estates.” The circa 1940 Tudor-style house is available for $725 a night. “Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here,” the listing reads. “The kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived. This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president.”

The listing boasts an amenity you probably won’t find anywhere else: a giant cut out of The Donald in the living room, “a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night.”



Photo courtesy of Airbnb host



