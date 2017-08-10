

Former Trump campaign staffer Jason Miller. (AP)

Jason Miller and A.J. Delgado on Wednesday confirmed the birth of their son, but the former campaign staffers to President Trump offered differing accounts of their relationship to a New York tabloid and on Twitter.

Miller, who was named White House communications director during the presidential transition — and who is married to another woman — confirmed the birth of son William to the New York Post, which reported that the child was a result of a campaign fling with Delgado. Miller told the tab that his wife has accepted the child. The couple has two children of their own, including a daughter born in January. “My wife and I, along with our two daughters, are excited to welcome William into the world and into our family, and we appreciate the well wishes we’ve received from so many,” Miller told the New York Post.

So all’s happy, right? Maybe not.

Delgado, a Trump adviser and member of the transition team, swiftly clapped back on Twitter, saying she and Miller had dated for two months and that Miller had told her he was separated from his wife. She also disputed Miller’s statement. “I’m not sure what Jason means that he and his wife are excited to welcome Will. Really? News to me.”

And I'm not sure what Jason means that he and his wife are excited to welcome Will. Really? News to me. Let me shut up before I say more… — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

I dated someone who was separated (or at least said he was). What part of that is immoral? Try again! https://t.co/g9wkxLUiKv — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

It wasn’t the first sign of discord between the two. Before Miller suddenly resigned on Christmas Eve, saying he wanted to focus on his family, Delgado replied to the news of his impending White House job with an eyebrow-raising tweet. “Congratulations to the baby-daddy on being named WH ­Comms Director!” she wrote at the time. Delgado also appeared to call Miller “The 2016 version of John Edwards,” a reference to failed Democratic presidential candidate who had an affair with his campaign videographer.

And in her tweets Wednesday, Delgado accused Miller of airing their personal lives. “Wasn’t my choice to discuss this but since Jason went to Page Six, I guess I now have to share,” she wrote, implying that she had taken her version of events to McKay Coppins, a reporter for the Atlantic. “Stay tuned.”

Wasn't my choice to discuss this but since Jason went to Page Six, I guess I now have to share. Story to @mckaycoppins . Stay tuned. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 10, 2017

Before joining the Trump campaign, where he shared spokesman duties with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Miller was a top communications aide for the presidential campaign of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Delgado is an attorney and a former Mediaite columnist who was one of Trump’s most steadfast defenders, including after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump can be heard making lewd remarks about women.

The pair made news in October when the New York Post reported that they, along with another Trump aide and several journalists, were seen in a Las Vegas Strip club on the night before the final presidential debate. The New York Post on Wednesday reported that Miller fathered their child “following a wild night out in Las Vegas.”

But Delgado appeared to dispute that, too. “Love how the Page Six article implies it was a “Vegas” love child,” she wrote late Wednesday. “Hm, no.”