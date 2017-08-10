Is there a T-shirt for this tour yet?

Anthony Scaramucci, whose brief but glorious tenure as White House communications director lasted all of 10 days, is back, just a week after his very public ouster. The Mooch dashed our hopes by declaring that he wouldn’t appear on “Dancing With the Stars” — but he will sit for interviews with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday and Stephen Colbert on CBS’s “The Late Show” on Monday.

There will be plenty to gab about, not least of all his profanity-peppered interview with the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, in which he unloaded in colorful terms on fellow Trump aides. After Lizza reported on the interview, Scaramucci tweeted that he had “made a mistake in trusting a reporter,” and later claimed that Lizza had taped the call without his permission, despite laws that permit such recordings.

I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Though he couldn’t provide the sort of drama-free atmosphere in the White House that incoming Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly was hoping for, Scaramucci has, even after leaving the administration, proved adept at one element of the job — making news. He’s kept the feud with Lizza alive, tweeting Thursday that the reporter is “the Linda Tripp of 2017,” a reference to the woman who taped conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Even Lewinsky took notice, citing his tweet and captioning it with a wide-eyed emoji.