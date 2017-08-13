

Paige Johnson at her wedding to Dudley Payne III on May 4, 2013. (Photo by Matt Blum)

Elite equestrian Paige Johnson, the daughter of BET founders Bob and Sheila Johnson, has been banned from competition for a year after a medical lapse led to her horse testing positive for a substance prohibited by the international and U.S. equestrian governing bodies.

The heiress’s horse, Luke Skywalker 46, failed routine blood and urine sampling in January at an event in Wellington, Fla., where Johnson is based, along with Middleburg, Va.

Johnson competes against other affluent offspring, including Georgina Bloomberg (her dad is former New York mayor Michael R. Bloomberg) and singer Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica.

Johnson’s groomer accidentally applied a topical antibiotic with added pain relief, which contained pramoxine, a substance banned by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), to a cut on the horse for about two weeks before a competition, according to Horse Talk.

According to the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s suspension list, Johnson’s ban went into effect on July 14 and ends April 4 (the FEI is giving her credit for the three-month provisional suspension she served starting immediately after confirmation of the test results). In addition to her suspension, the FEI (based in Switzerland) reportedly fined Johnson 2,000 Swiss francs and ordered her to pay an additional 3,000 Swiss francs for the cost of the judicial procedure by the FEI tribunal.