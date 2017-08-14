

Chance the Rapper, grand marshal of the 2017 Bud Billiken Parade, waves to fans during the parade. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/AP)

Former president Barack Obama wowed the crowd at a Chance the Rapper concert in Chicago on Saturday night during a surprise video guest appearance, sharing inspirational words about the “next generation of leaders” and applauding the young rapper for his support of the city’s youth.

The free concert followed the Bud Billiken Parade, the country’s oldest and biggest African American parade and an annual back-to-school tradition in Chicago since 1929. Chance, who served as grand marshal of the parade, surprised fans by handing out tickets to his Saturday night show at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre.

Appearing on a massive screen onstage, Obama congratulated Chance for his role in the parade and his longtime support of Chicago’s children. The Grammy Award winner donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools earlier this year, and his local charity, SocialWorks, handed out 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students at Saturday’s parade, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A video of Obama during Chance's concert. Nothing but respect for MY President. pic.twitter.com/T0pb9lZogj — larry hut jr. (@TelegraphAvelou) August 13, 2017

“We want to make sure our kids are safe. We want to make sure that they are ready for going back to school. We want to make sure that we are nurturing and protecting and encouraging and loving the next generation of leaders all throughout the city of Chicago,” Obama said in his recorded message, his words occasionally drowned out by cheers and whistles. “So Chance, I am grateful for everything you have done on behalf of our young people back home. You are representing the kind of young people who come out of Chicago and change the world.”

It wasn’t the first time a member of the Obama family has showered praise on the 24-year-old musician: When Chance won the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards in June, Michelle Obama surprised him with a special video tribute, calling him an “outstanding role model.”