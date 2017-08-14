

Melania Trump, left, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump cut the ribbon at the Trump International Hotel in 2016. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Washington is about to get a little Trump-ier: Tiffany Trump, the 23-year-old younger daughter of President Trump, begins next week at Georgetown Law.

Orientation for the elite school gets underway Monday, so it seems Trump’s summer of fun (she’s sunbathed on a yacht in Italy with her mom, Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples; she’s snapped pics of herself beside a floaty-filled pool and beachside with her boyfriend, UPenn undergrad Ross Mechanic) has finally come to an end.

💕 A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

With the arrival of the young Trump, here’s what Washington can expect:

More ’gramming. Tiffany Trump is a prolific Instagrammer, often chronicling her glamorous jet-set lifestyle in just-so pictures that are bound to inspire plenty of #goals. She’s popular, too, with nearly 860,000 followers — that’s fewer than her dad’s 7.3 million or half-sister Ivanka Trump’s 3.8 million, but still on celebrity levels.

So perhaps she’ll be striking a pose at some of her new city’s most ‘gram-worthy backdrops? The giant blue rooster perched on the rooftop of the National Gallery of Art’s East Building is a current fave. Or maybe that wall outside Union Market covered in graffiti-style hearts? And the National Building Museum’s “Hive” exhibit, which has filled the feeds of local scenesters, runs through Sept. 4. Just sayin’.

[Meet Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s Instagram-famous daughter]

More Marla. Tiffany Trump is very close with her mom, who raised her in L.A. essentially as a single parent. The mother-daughter duo often vacation together (see the aforementioned yacht excursion) and bond over brunches, mani-pedis and rounds of golf. Maples will no doubt want to check in on her beloved daughter every now and then, so expect to see more of the president’s ex-wife — an aspiring TV personality and wellness guru who competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” Where to look? We hear one of her favorite haunts in Washington is Georgetown’s Cafe Milano.

Thank you @tiffanytrump for the most fun day ever!! You have given me the greatest gift of all… you 👱‍♀️🏌️‍♀️💕 A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on May 14, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

More photo ops? It isn’t likely that Tiffany Trump will take a big role in her father’s administration. After all, even first lady Melania Trump is a low-key presence — and the law student will have to spend much of her time hitting the books during the notorious grind of L1. But even when she lived in New York, she attended some White House events, including her father’s family birthday dinner in June and the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn.

Some protests? Georgetown is no stranger to the kids of famous people (Jordan’s Prince Al-Hussein graduated last year), so they know how to be cool, but few public figures inspire … ahem, reaction quite like President Trump does. And even before she set a stilettoed foot on campus, her father has already become a factor: One of her soon-to-be classmates, a Pakistani-Canadian woman, recently penned an open letter to the first daughter in Teen Vogue, needling Tiffany Trump about her father’s policies.

And on a school-scouting trip to NYU Law last year, students posted signs outside the classroom she was sitting in that read “save us tiffany, you’re our only hope.”