

Mark Ruffalo, with index finger raised, joins Michael Moore as Moore leads his Broadway audience to Trump Tower to protest President Trump. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

After President Trump doubled down on his assertion that “both sides” were responsible for the deadly violence at a white supremacist march in Charlottesville on Saturday, scores of celebrities have taken to social media to excoriate his response.

On Tuesday night, actor Mark Ruffalo and filmmaker Michael Moore went one step further and took their outrage to the streets outside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Moore, who is starring in his own one-man Broadway show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” rallied his audience after Tuesday’s performance and urged them to join him in protesting Trump and honoring Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed at the rally in Charlottesville when a car plowed into a sidewalk full of counterprotesters.

[Hundreds mourn for Heather Heyer, killed during Nazi protest in Charlottesville]

Moore was joined by Mark Ruffalo, who was a special guest performer in Moore’s show Tuesday, according to Variety. Moore chartered double-decker buses to transport members of the audience to the protest site; others walked the few blocks between the Belasco Theatre and Trump Tower, Variety reported.

[Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence at white supremacist rally in Charlottesville]

During the short bus ride, Ruffalo used a bullhorn to lead the group in protest chants, including “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA,” and urged others on the street to join the group, according to the Associated Press.

“We’ll get as close as we can, so he can hear us,” Moore said in an Instagram video posted by Ruffalo on Tuesday night.

Trump was at Trump Tower, arriving late Monday, for the first time since his inauguration, according to the White House press pool.

Heading to Trump Tower for a candle light vigil for Heather Heyer who was murdered by an Alt Right American Nazi. A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

“We want him to know that an American killed on American soil by a Nazi is not acceptable,” Ruffalo said. “That there is no equivalence, there’s no ‘many sides.’” (Trump initially condemned acts of violence “on many sides” in Charlottesville, a declaration he later reiterated.)

“There are two sides to this: People who fight Nazis, and Nazis,” Ruffalo said in the video. “That’s it. We can’t allow Nazis to be a normal part of our society. We have to fight.”



Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei and Fisher Stevens join Michael Moore as he protests President Trump. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

A few other celebrities were spotted in the crowd, including Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge, who are starring in the Broadway play “1984”; film producer Harvey Weinstein and his wife, the designer and actress Georgina Chapman; and actors Fisher Stevens, Marisa Tomei and Zoe Kazan, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly described when President Trump was last at Trump Tower before Monday. It was his first visit to Trump Tower since his inauguration, not his election.