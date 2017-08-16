

First lady Melania Trump has stayed in the backdrop as her husband’s presidency has devolved into controversy. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

The always smoldering dumpster fire of the Trump presidency is at four-alarm levels, but at least one inhabitant of Trump World is managing to have a low-key summer: the first lady.

Since returning just over a month ago from Paris, where she accompanied her husband on a high-profile trip, the typically publicity-shy Melania Trump has been all but invisible. Of course, summers are for whatever your version of Netflix-and-chill is, but we’re just sayin’, you know who is not slowing down during the dog days?

Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, has been comparatively swamped with work — she’s in South America now with her husband, and while there her days have been packed. She recently announced a plan to hire Indiana artists to paint flowers on the china for the vice president’s residence, accompanied her husband to Eastern Europe, and went to Montana to champion her pet cause of “art therapy.” (Too busy, surely, to read about all those “Pence 2020” rumors her husband has denied.)

So far, Melania Trump’s post-Paris public appearances have amounted to a tennis game at her husband’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., a brief introduction at Trump’s July 27 campaign-style rally in Ohio, and a meeting with the president and health officials on the nation’s opioid crisis — that was during the Trump family’s vacation (make that a working vacation, the president’s aides insisted), as the family departed Washington for a 17-day stay at the Bedminster club.

So what has Melania Trump been up to?

Well, tweeting, for one. Her response to the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend at a rally of white supremacists notably came before her husband’s.

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

Other than that, a spokeswoman says the first lady has been spending time with the couple’s 11 year-old son, Barron, before he goes back to school in Washington. And a little work, too — she “has had many meetings with staff to prepare for several upcoming events,” including the U.N. General Assembly and the Invictus Games — Melania Trump will lead a delegation to Toronto on her first solo trip abroad as first lady.

Summer is fast coming to a close, so that means we’ll be seeing more of the first lady, right?