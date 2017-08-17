

Sports show hosts Michael Davies, left, and Roger Bennett, right, with Daniel Kramer of the Duke’s Counter gastropub. (Courtesy of Duke’s Counter)

Hey, isn’t that… the “Men in Blazers” — a.k.a. Roger Bennett and Michael Davies, hosts of a popular soccer podcast and NBC Sports show — at Duke’s Counter in Woodley Park on Wednesday night?

The Brits, dressed in their signature sport coats (duh), seemed at home in the London-inspired gastropub, and downed sarnies (that’s what Yanks call a sandwich), avocado toast and a few adult beverages, we’re told. Both were as gregarious off-air as they seem on, with Davies getting laughs at his prediction that perennial disappointers Arsenal would win the Premier League title. (Apparently it was that kind of crowd.)

The meal was a warm-up before heading over to the British Embassy, where they hosted a special edition of their show kicking off the Premier League season.