

Feb. 1, 2016: Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

George and Amal Clooney just joined the list of celebs using their fortunes to battle hate.

In the wake of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally, the power couple donated $1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). This marks a new joint initiative between the organization, which tracks the activity of what it brands as hate groups, and the Clooney Foundation for Justice, founded by the couple in 2016.

“We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States,” reads a statement from the Clooneys.”What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate.”

The Clooneys are the latest in a string of VIPs to donate to the cause. On Sunday, “Celebrity Apprentice” host and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger announced a $100,000 donation to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, based in L.A., on Facebook, writing, “Today, I’m sending $100,000 to an anti-hate organization I’ve worked with for decades – the Simon Wiesenthal Center, named after the great Nazi hunter who I was lucky to call a friend.”

Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Wednesday in a statement to employees that the company would give $1 million each to the SPLC and the Anti-Defamation League, adding to the list of Silicon Valley titans taking up the cause.

“What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country,” Cook wrote. “Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations.” Apple will also match donations to anti-hate groups made by its employees two-for-one until Sept. 30.