

Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, California, after a controversial photo shoot where she was holding a bloodied mask depicting President Donald Trump. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“IF YOU DON’T DO EXACTLY WHAT I HAVE WRITTEN, YOUR CAREER IS OVER,” reads the dire warning sent to Kathy Griffin.

Titled “Your next move,” the email was drafted by CBS Corp. board member Arnold Kopelson on the comedian’s behalf as a groveling apology to President Trump in the wake of the May scandal that arose after Griffin shared a photo of herself holding a beheaded Trump-like figure, according to New York Magazine’s The Cut. “Now, with my world crumbling around me, I am listening for the first time about the great things you have done and are doing,” Kopelson suggests Griffin say in kowtowing to Trump.

Condemnation from Trump supporters and foes alike ultimately led to severe career blowback for Griffin. Her comedy tour was cancelled and she lost the CNN New Year’s Eve gig she’s hosted since 2007 with Anderson Cooper, who, she told the magazine, is no longer her friend because of the incident.

New York Magazine freelancer Yashar Ali tweeted out a screenshot of the email as a follow-up to his feature on Griffin that was published Sunday.

“How stupid was I to follow lies from the ‘Left,’ ” says the email, which Kopelson instructed Griffin to release in letter form exclusively to Fox News. Kopelson predicts that the president might deign to entertain her apology. Trump “has been known to be compassionate,” he says.

CBS would not comment on the email.

This disturbing email that @kathygriffin received, it's from CBS Corporation board member Arnie Kopelson My Story: https://t.co/MLoQOtnSc5 pic.twitter.com/QnV6i2JkgG — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 28, 2017

Despite the email’s containing typos such as “Thank you sir for hearing meh plea,” Kopelson specified that Griffin was not to alter the text in any way.

Griffin did not follow the email’s instructions. Instead, the comedian issued an apology video and opted to hold a press conference to address the scandal, which she feels was more than enough.

“Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this?” Griffin said in June.

Griffin revoked her apology altogether on Monday, when she told hosts of Australia’s “Sunshine” that she was “no longer sorry” for the photo, calling the backlash “B.S.”