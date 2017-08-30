

Sandra Bullock arrives at the LA Premiere of “Our Brand is Crisis” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Celebrities have publicly announced over $10 million in donations to aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in the past few days, taking to social media to publicize their good deeds and encourage others to pony up.

Sandra Bullock is one of the most recent stars to give money to aid groups in Houston, also making one of the largest individual contributions: $1 million to the Red Cross.

The actress called on people to put their political leanings aside and come together to help those in need.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” she said, according to People Magazine. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Kevin Hart jump-started a slew of celebrity donations with his “Harvey Challenge.” The comedian posted an Instagram video two days ago pledging $25,000, in which he called upon his famous friends, including Beyoncé, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock, to match his 25k donation to the Red Cross.

Many celebrities accepted Hart’s challenge, and others followed in their footsteps.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, released a statement to The Houston Chronicle on Monday regarding her aid work (the size of her donation has yet to be specified):

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:

Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru. We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger – so will you. All my love and strength. * Link in my bio in you can donate a buck or two to our Houston families in need. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

DJ Khaled:

HOUSTON TEXAS my prayers are wit you ! I just sent 25k your way to help all the families in need and help the city HOUSTON TEXAS 🙏🏽 @kevinhart4real I accepted your challenge @kevinhart4real bless up ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

Wendy Williams applauded Chris Brown for his $100,000 donation. “He gave a king’s ransom,” she said.

Our hearts & prayers go out to those in Houston who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. I’ve accepted @kevinhart4real's challenge to support the people of Houston with a donation to the Red Cross. I encourage you all to please give what you can too. Link in my bio if you can donate. #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge #prayforhouston #houstonstrong A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/GjUVWUDpuG — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) August 29, 2017

Nicki Minaj:

I'll donate 25K for Houston. Praying for everyone there. Great work @kevinhart4real A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

The Kardashian-Jenner clan:

T.I. said he’d donate 25k, but like Chris Brown expressed skepticism about the Red Cross:

They say Faith without works is DEAD!!!! We ALL need to WORK on coming together & utilizing our resources collectively to do some meaningful shit to people who need US more than ever!!! @kevinhart4real salute for responding with a challenge that WE ALL NEED TO ANSWER!!!! #Pray4Houston #USorELSE A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez:

https://mobile.twitter.com/redcross/status/901546157238833152 Please help by donating what you can! Link above… God bless Houston 🙏🏼 #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Chris Young:

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Lady Antebellum:

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres donated 25k each to the Red Cross and SPCA Texas, in addition to the Ellen DeGeneres show giving $25,000:

The cast of “Supernatural” lunched a crowd-funding campaign and show star Jensen Ackles donated $50k.

Thank you… https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/team/texas-flood-relief/familybusinessbeercompany A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Other celebs shared posts indicating they that contributed financially to relief efforts but didn’t specify dollar amounts.

Oprah Winfrey:

Woke up still praying for #Harvey to recede. Donating to @RedCross and @SalvationArmyUS. Do whatever you can. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 30, 2017

Lady Gaga:

Praying for Houston what a special place. Making relief donations and sending ❤️. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 27, 2017

Drake:

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Sports teams from Houston and surrounding areas showed their fans some love with generous contributions.

The Houston Rockets and Houston Astros both pledged $4 million.

Jim Crane, the ownership group and our Foundation will donate $4 million to the relief efforts aiding the victims of Hurricane Harvey. — #AstrosHarvey (@astros) August 29, 2017

Leslie Alexander & the #Rockets are contributing $4 million dollars to Mayor @SylvesterTurner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/3OOLm4CntD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 28, 2017

Houston Heat owner Mick Arison‘s family foundation gave $2 million:

Carnival and Chairman Micky Arison's Family Foundation to Donate $2 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts https://t.co/6GgG2RRKAn — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 30, 2017

Houston Texans player JJ Watt has raised almost $6 million through his crowdsourcing page, including a $1 million donation by Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk.

This is truly unbelievable.

There are no words.

Thank you for your generosity. https://t.co/vKPnHSn1M7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2017

Some celebs showed their support other ways.

Coldplay performed a special song titled “Houston #1” at their Miami concert on Monday, dedicated to the people of Houston after their concert there was canceled last week.

A special song for Houston from last night's show.

R42https://t.co/3J5e6gvdtm — Coldplay (@coldplay) August 29, 2017

Former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe borrowed a boat and went down to Houston to lend a helping hand.

Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

To make a personal donation to the Red Cross, visit http://redcross.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.