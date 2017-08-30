Sandra Bullock arrives at the LA Premiere of “Our Brand is Crisis” held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Celebrities have publicly announced over $10 million in donations to aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in the past few days, taking to social media to publicize their good deeds and encourage others to pony up.

Sandra Bullock is one of the most recent stars to give money to aid groups in Houston, also making one of the largest individual contributions: $1 million to the Red Cross.

The actress called on people to put their political leanings aside and come together to help those in need.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” she said, according to People Magazine. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Kevin Hart jump-started a slew of celebrity donations with his “Harvey Challenge.” The comedian posted an Instagram video two days ago pledging $25,000, in which he called upon his famous friends, including Beyoncé, Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock, to match his 25k donation to the Red Cross.

Many celebrities accepted Hart’s challenge, and others followed in their footsteps.

Beyoncé, a Houston native, released a statement to The Houston Chronicle on Monday regarding her aid work (the size of her donation has yet to be specified):

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:

DJ Khaled:

Wendy Williams applauded Chris Brown for his $100,000 donation. “He gave a king’s ransom,” she said.

Nicki Minaj:

I'll donate 25K for Houston. Praying for everyone there. Great work @kevinhart4real

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

The Kardashian-Jenner clan:

T.I. said he’d donate 25k, but like Chris Brown expressed skepticism about the Red Cross:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez:

Chris Young:

Lady Antebellum:

Ellen DeGeneres donated 25k each to the Red Cross and SPCA Texas, in addition to the Ellen DeGeneres show giving $25,000:

The cast of “Supernatural” lunched a crowd-funding campaign and show star Jensen Ackles donated $50k.

Thank you… https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/team/texas-flood-relief/familybusinessbeercompany

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

Other celebs shared posts indicating they that contributed financially to relief efforts but didn’t specify dollar amounts.

Oprah Winfrey:

Lady Gaga:

Drake:

Sports teams from Houston and surrounding areas showed their fans some love with generous contributions.

The Houston Rockets and Houston Astros both pledged $4 million.

Houston Heat owner Mick Arison‘s family foundation gave $2 million:

Houston Texans player JJ Watt has raised almost $6 million through his crowdsourcing page, including a $1 million donation by Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk.

Some celebs showed their support other ways.

Coldplay performed a special song titled “Houston #1” at their Miami concert on Monday, dedicated to the people of Houston after their concert there was canceled last week.

Former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe borrowed a boat and went down to Houston to lend a helping hand.

To make a personal donation to the Red Cross, visit , call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.