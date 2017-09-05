

Melissa McCarthy as press secretary Sean Spicer. (Will Heath/NBC)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is forever bound to Melissa McCarthy, the comedian/actress who famously portrayed him on “Saturday Night Live.” The latest evidence that McSpicer is forever comes in the bio page for Spicer’s new gig as a speaker-for-hire.

“Everybody knows Sean Spicer,” reads the first line of the promo material on his page at Worldwide Speakers Group. It doesn’t come out and say that McCarthy’s hilariously angry impersonation of the former White House aide is to thank for this ubiquity in the nation’s psyche. But it does name-check the “Bridesmaids” star. “Melissa McCarthy’s depiction of his press briefing performances earned him a spot in Saturday Night Live lore,” it continues. “But it was his role as the architect of the Republican National Committee’s PR strategy that earned him a reputation as one of the party’s most effective and hardest-charging strategists and communicators.”

Another funny bio note: Politico reporter Annie Karni noted on Twitter that the text was edited from an earlier version to remove mention of Spicer’s “candor.”

Sean's bio has been scrubbed of pitch about "candor." Below is a screenshot of the old bio. https://t.co/KMBhI5hJTW pic.twitter.com/kXIbQrFXh1 — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 5, 2017

The website doesn’t specify how much a Spicey Speech costs.