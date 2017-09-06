

First lady Melania Trump wore a Herv é Pierre gown to her husband’s inaugural ball. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Melania Trump’s go-to stylist — the man responsible for her gowns at her husband’s inaugural ball and other high-profile events — is among the gorgeously plumed company on Vanity Fair’s new “best dressed” list. Don’t recognize Hervé Pierre? He’s not exactly a household name — or even a frequently photographed figure, unlike his famous client.

The designer and former creative director at American fashion line Carolina Herrera offers the magazine a quote that the stiletto-favoring first lady might agree with: “Casual clothes are not always the answer!”

The annual list includes no Trumps — not the always-polished Melania or Ivanka, or even a particularly stylish Trump-adjacent Cabinet member or spouse.

The Obamas are on the list, as they have been in previous years. (Though their “memorable look” from this year is decidedly more casual than those of their state-dinner days — it’s the breezy tourist togs they donned while visiting Tuscany earlier this year.)

Other pols on the list include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a perennial sartorial standout, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte (the woman President Trump declared to be in “good shape”). And it includes a requisite Kennedy: Law student Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of JFK, is a junior addition to the list.