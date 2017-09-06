

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks Tuesday during the daily news briefing at the White House. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

“Who approved you coming here? The ‘Mooch’?” asked Joy Behar at the top of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s time in “The View’s” notorious hot seat Wednesday. “I’m shocked that you’re here,” Behar continued, not so jokingly. We are, too.

But Sanders spent the hour almost completely unfazed and unbothered. Appearing alongside her dad, former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee (he has a new show called “Huckabee” to promote), in the duo’s first joint interview, Sanders didn’t need a wingman.

“We want to talk to Sarah first,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. And for the next 30 minutes, the talk show’s five co-hosts round-robined the press secretary they claimed had “the toughest job in America.”

How does Sanders handle those 2 a.m. phone calls (or, in this administration’s case, tweets)? She has three children younger than 5, so she’s up already. Did dear old dad give Sanders any career advice? “Always be honest and always be myself,” she answered. Umm hmm, went the co-hosts.

But come on, haven’t you struggled with the gig? Isn’t it hard to defend President Trump sometimes? Especially considering his affinity for calling women he doesn’t like “fat”?

Sanders said that she has spent a lot of time with the president and that she has “always felt respected and empowered” to do her job, adding that Trump doesn’t “just put milquetoast women around him.”

Chiming in, Huckabee (yes, he’s still there, too) said he would never have encouraged his daughter to join the White House if he “didn’t have confidence in [Trump’s] integrity.”

“Personnel is policy,” continued Sanders, who impressively never once went off script (or seemed to even get flustered) during the record three segments she sat at the table. She pointed out that she’s the first working mother to take over the podium in the press briefing room. “Instead of liberals celebrating it, they have attacked me,” added Sanders, most probably referring to “Saturday Night Live’s” parody of the press secretary that some deemed sexist.

[Mike Huckabee thinks ‘SNL’ parody of his daughter is ‘sexist and misogynist’]

All right, enough about the president empowering women, what about the press? Why does he hate the media so much?

“There is always a little bit of friction between the press corps and the White House,” said Sanders, adding that there is “responsibility on both sides. We have to be forthcoming, and it’s journalists’ obligation to present facts, not opinions. To me, a good news story is if all the facts are presented, and you don’t know which side the author is on.”

“Is the media not supposed to report on the fact that 95 percent of what he says is a lie?” That’s Behar again.

Sanders disagreed with that fact. Obviously. And she countered that “false narratives” inhibit “his ability to succeed.”

[Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she’ll get back to you on that. Chances are she won’t.]

The polite back-and-forth continued from there. Goldberg asked whether President Barack Obama is a U.S. citizen. “I think that’s been addressed,” said Sanders, who then doubled down on the White House’s stance that immigration reform is in Congress’s court.

“A lot of people are protesting in front of Trump Tower,” she said. “I think they should go protest the U.S. Capitol, those are the people who have the ability to actually make laws.”

Okay fine, but what about the president looking directly at the sun during the solar eclipse?

“Maybe,” suggested Sanders, “he has super powers that we don’t know about.”