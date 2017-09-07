

Kid Rock’s Senate campaign is as cartoonish as you’d expect. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Kid Rock’s long-teased possible Senate campaign/publicity stunt is getting increasingly cartoonish. The musician took the stage at his concert in Grand Rapids, Mich., to the strains of “Hail to the Chief,” and stood behind a lectern bearing a seal and the phrase “United States of ‘Merica.”

Adding to the kitsch, he was accompanied by pants-less women wearing what looked like men’s button-down shirts as they marched around carrying American flags, per videos of the concert posted by MLive and TMZ. You know, just your typical campaign event.

[‘Very possible’: Kid Rock exploring candidacy for U.S. Senate seat]

Either hinting at his platform, or just being bombastic, Rock launched an expletive-filled rant.” “Nazis and bigots … stay the f‑‑‑ away!” he yelled.

Civil rights groups have vowed to protest his concert-tour stops, citing his use of the Confederate flag, his affinity for President Trump and his recent criticism of Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback who has protested the treatment of minorities by not standing during the national anthem at games.